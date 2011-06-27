  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC S-15 Sierra Classic Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1563.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Length194.2 in.
Width64.7 in.
