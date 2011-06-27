Used 1990 GMC S-15 Sierra Classic Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/500.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|105 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|61.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1563.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|Length
|194.2 in.
|Width
|64.7 in.
Related Used 1990 GMC S-15 Sierra Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles