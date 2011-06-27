  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC S-15 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1886.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width64.7 in.
