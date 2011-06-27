Used 1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight3350 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Height66.0 in.
Maximum payload1219.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Seafoam Green
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
