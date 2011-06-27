  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC R/V 3500 Series
  4. Used 1990 GMC R/V 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 GMC R/V 3500 Series Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 R/V 3500 Series
Overview
See R/V 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height76.3 in.
Wheel base164.5 in.
Length246.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
See R/V 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1990 GMC R/V 3500 Series Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles