Estimated values
1990 GMC R/V 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
