Estimated values
1996 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$804
|$1,601
|$1,999
|Clean
|$735
|$1,464
|$1,836
|Average
|$597
|$1,189
|$1,508
|Rough
|$459
|$915
|$1,181
Estimated values
1996 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$837
|$1,660
|$2,072
|Clean
|$765
|$1,518
|$1,903
|Average
|$622
|$1,233
|$1,563
|Rough
|$478
|$948
|$1,224
Estimated values
1996 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,782
|$2,221
|Clean
|$828
|$1,629
|$2,039
|Average
|$672
|$1,324
|$1,676
|Rough
|$517
|$1,018
|$1,312
Estimated values
1996 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,723
|$2,148
|Clean
|$798
|$1,575
|$1,972
|Average
|$648
|$1,280
|$1,621
|Rough
|$498
|$984
|$1,269