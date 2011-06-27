  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Rally Wagon G25 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Rally Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4701 lbs.
Gross weight6875 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload2174.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
