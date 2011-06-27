Estimated values
1995 GMC Rally Wagon G25 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,394
|$1,772
|Clean
|$586
|$1,275
|$1,627
|Average
|$476
|$1,036
|$1,337
|Rough
|$366
|$797
|$1,047
Estimated values
1995 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,392
|$1,748
|Clean
|$623
|$1,272
|$1,605
|Average
|$506
|$1,034
|$1,319
|Rough
|$389
|$795
|$1,033
Estimated values
1995 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,461
|$1,833
|Clean
|$656
|$1,336
|$1,683
|Average
|$533
|$1,085
|$1,383
|Rough
|$410
|$835
|$1,083
Estimated values
1995 GMC Rally Wagon G25 STX 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$714
|$1,708
|$2,208
|Clean
|$653
|$1,561
|$2,028
|Average
|$530
|$1,269
|$1,666
|Rough
|$408
|$976
|$1,305
Estimated values
1995 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$779
|$1,570
|$1,968
|Clean
|$712
|$1,436
|$1,807
|Average
|$578
|$1,167
|$1,485
|Rough
|$445
|$897
|$1,162
Estimated values
1995 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,503
|$1,884
|Clean
|$677
|$1,374
|$1,729
|Average
|$550
|$1,116
|$1,421
|Rough
|$423
|$858
|$1,113