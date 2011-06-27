  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Rally Wagon G25 STX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Rally Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Curb weight4733 lbs.
Gross weight6875 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload2142.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
