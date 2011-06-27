Estimated values
1994 GMC Rally Wagon G25 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,192
|$1,523
|Clean
|$489
|$1,089
|$1,398
|Average
|$397
|$885
|$1,149
|Rough
|$305
|$681
|$899
Estimated values
1994 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,255
|$1,583
|Clean
|$549
|$1,147
|$1,454
|Average
|$446
|$932
|$1,195
|Rough
|$343
|$717
|$935
Estimated values
1994 GMC Rally Wagon G25 STX 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,476
|$1,920
|Clean
|$547
|$1,349
|$1,763
|Average
|$444
|$1,096
|$1,449
|Rough
|$341
|$843
|$1,134
Estimated values
1994 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,185
|$1,498
|Clean
|$516
|$1,084
|$1,375
|Average
|$419
|$880
|$1,130
|Rough
|$322
|$677
|$885