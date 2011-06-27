  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Rally Wagon
  4. Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon G35 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Rally Wagon
Overview
See Rally Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size6.2 l
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Khaki
See Rally Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon G35 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles