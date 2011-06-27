Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon G15 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Pastel Blue
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Silver Metallic
