Used 1992 GMC Rally Wagon G35 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Rally Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 3500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length202.2 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height81.9 in.
Maximum payload3582.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Sedona Tan
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
