Used 1992 GMC Rally Wagon G15 STX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height79.4 in.
Maximum payload1451.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
