Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Rally Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height81.8 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Length223.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
