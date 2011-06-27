  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Rally Wagon
  4. Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Rally Wagon
Overview
See Rally Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size6.2 l
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height81.9 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Length223.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
See Rally Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles