Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon G25 STX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height79.5 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • White
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
