  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Rally Wagon
  4. Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon G15 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Rally Wagon
Overview
See Rally Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight3900 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height79.4 in.
Maximum payload1130.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Sedona Tan
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Gray Metallic
See Rally Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon G15 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles