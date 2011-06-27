Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G25 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G15 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 STX 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G25 STX 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876
Estimated values
1991 GMC Rally Wagon G15 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,155
|$1,483
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,362
|Average
|$373
|$858
|$1,119
|Rough
|$287
|$660
|$876