Used 1990 GMC Rally Wagon G35 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height81.8 in.
Maximum payload2382.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
