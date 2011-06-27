  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Jimmy SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Jimmy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,225
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/324 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,225
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,225
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,225
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,225
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight4133 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1217 lbs.
Wheel base107 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,225
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,225
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,225
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
