Used 2001 GMC Jimmy SLS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Jimmy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247/304 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight3971 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height64.5 in.
Maximum payload879 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
