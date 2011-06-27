  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition Special Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/324 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
separate rear audioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length183.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight4133 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1217 lbs.
Wheel base107 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
