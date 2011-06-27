  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload846.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
  • Graphite
