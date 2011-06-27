  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 2000 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Jimmy SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length183.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1236.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
See Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Jimmy SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles