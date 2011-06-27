Used 1999 GMC Jimmy SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/304.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room40.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height64.5 in.
Maximum payload1002.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
