Used 1998 GMC Jimmy SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length183.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1329.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic (two-tone)
