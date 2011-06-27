Used 1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload932.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic (two-tone)
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Black
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
