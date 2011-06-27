  1. Home
1998 GMC Jimmy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,107$2,008$2,463
Clean$993$1,800$2,216
Average$763$1,385$1,721
Rough$534$971$1,226
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,498$3,114
Clean$1,151$2,240$2,801
Average$885$1,723$2,175
Rough$619$1,207$1,550
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,849$2,616$2,993
Clean$1,658$2,345$2,693
Average$1,275$1,805$2,091
Rough$892$1,264$1,490
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$2,687$3,113
Clean$1,637$2,409$2,800
Average$1,259$1,854$2,175
Rough$881$1,299$1,549
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,354$2,646$3,300
Clean$1,214$2,372$2,969
Average$933$1,825$2,306
Rough$653$1,279$1,643
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$3,017$3,784
Clean$1,352$2,705$3,404
Average$1,040$2,082$2,644
Rough$728$1,458$1,884
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,395$2,692$3,349
Clean$1,250$2,413$3,013
Average$962$1,857$2,340
Rough$673$1,301$1,667
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,277$2,291$2,803
Clean$1,144$2,055$2,522
Average$880$1,581$1,958
Rough$616$1,107$1,395
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,034$1,939$2,399
Clean$927$1,739$2,158
Average$713$1,338$1,676
Rough$499$937$1,194
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,386$2,214$2,629
Clean$1,243$1,985$2,365
Average$956$1,528$1,837
Rough$669$1,070$1,309
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,182$2,136$2,619
Clean$1,060$1,915$2,356
Average$815$1,474$1,830
Rough$570$1,032$1,304
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,217$2,166$2,645
Clean$1,091$1,942$2,379
Average$839$1,494$1,848
Rough$587$1,047$1,317
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Jimmy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,091 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,942 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Jimmy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,091 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,942 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 GMC Jimmy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,091 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,942 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Jimmy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Jimmy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 GMC Jimmy ranges from $587 to $2,645, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 GMC Jimmy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.