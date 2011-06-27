Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,107
|$2,008
|$2,463
|Clean
|$993
|$1,800
|$2,216
|Average
|$763
|$1,385
|$1,721
|Rough
|$534
|$971
|$1,226
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,498
|$3,114
|Clean
|$1,151
|$2,240
|$2,801
|Average
|$885
|$1,723
|$2,175
|Rough
|$619
|$1,207
|$1,550
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,616
|$2,993
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,345
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,275
|$1,805
|$2,091
|Rough
|$892
|$1,264
|$1,490
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,687
|$3,113
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,409
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,854
|$2,175
|Rough
|$881
|$1,299
|$1,549
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,646
|$3,300
|Clean
|$1,214
|$2,372
|$2,969
|Average
|$933
|$1,825
|$2,306
|Rough
|$653
|$1,279
|$1,643
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$3,017
|$3,784
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,705
|$3,404
|Average
|$1,040
|$2,082
|$2,644
|Rough
|$728
|$1,458
|$1,884
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,395
|$2,692
|$3,349
|Clean
|$1,250
|$2,413
|$3,013
|Average
|$962
|$1,857
|$2,340
|Rough
|$673
|$1,301
|$1,667
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$2,291
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,144
|$2,055
|$2,522
|Average
|$880
|$1,581
|$1,958
|Rough
|$616
|$1,107
|$1,395
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$1,939
|$2,399
|Clean
|$927
|$1,739
|$2,158
|Average
|$713
|$1,338
|$1,676
|Rough
|$499
|$937
|$1,194
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,386
|$2,214
|$2,629
|Clean
|$1,243
|$1,985
|$2,365
|Average
|$956
|$1,528
|$1,837
|Rough
|$669
|$1,070
|$1,309
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$2,136
|$2,619
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,915
|$2,356
|Average
|$815
|$1,474
|$1,830
|Rough
|$570
|$1,032
|$1,304
Estimated values
1998 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$2,166
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,091
|$1,942
|$2,379
|Average
|$839
|$1,494
|$1,848
|Rough
|$587
|$1,047
|$1,317