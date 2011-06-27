Used 1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.0 in.
Maximum payload914.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
