  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1996 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Jimmy SLS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Length175.1 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Lamp Black
  • Victory Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Light Gray
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
See Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Jimmy SLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles