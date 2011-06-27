Used 1995 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews

1995 GMC Jimmy aml2brn , 04/18/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my Jimmy. It's the most reliable vehicle that I have owned other than my 1979 3/4 ton Chevy Cheyenne. The only issue that I have had with my Jimmy is the fuel economy. I accredit that to the fact that it is 13 years old and it's been driven fairly regularly with average maintenance. I would not sell or trade my Jimmy without serious consideration, even with todays gas prices. Report Abuse

1995 GMC Jimy Wagon SLT 4 DR 4x4 JD , 04/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My parents bought this truck brand new and used it up to about 84,000 miles. it sat for five years till I took it over. Being that is sat for five years many of the parts are rotted out and needed to be replaced. So far I've had to fix the ac compresor, spider fuel injector assembly, brake system including lines, catalytic converter, starter. I had a few of the parts put in but otherwise the Jimmy is pretty easy to work on yourself. I enjoy the truck and I think even for a 95 the truck looks great. My red paint has held up almost 15 years and except for the few scrathces the paint looks like new, the leather held up and litterly looks new the back seats dont even have any wear marks. Report Abuse

Piece O Junk NotSoLucky , 01/14/2010 0 of 3 people found this review helpful The guy who sold me this junk knew what he was doing Its nothing but money money and problems they are good about posting the problems but wont respond to anything and wont put out a penny for all the mess they created what ever happened to good american cars? Will never buy again. Dont even give a second look just run the other way. Report Abuse

Great beginner's car wspringer , 12/30/2012 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. Got it a few months ago as my 1st car (I'm 17). Very comfortable and nice looking. Easy to drive. Has a lot of modern amenities in it that my mom's 2010 Malibu doesn't even have. 4 wheel drive goes great in tough situations. Gonna keep this until it falls apart. It has no rust and under 130,000 miles on it now so I'm hoping it lasts a long time. Report Abuse