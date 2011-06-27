  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1995 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 GMC Jimmy SLS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length181.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4071 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload1229.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Radar Purple Metallic
  • Frost White
See Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1995 GMC Jimmy SLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles