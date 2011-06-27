  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Jimmy SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length181.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3666 lbs.
Gross weight4785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height65.9 in.
Maximum payload1184.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Radar Purple Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Apple Red
