Estimated values
1995 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$780
|$1,769
|$2,275
|Clean
|$699
|$1,586
|$2,046
|Average
|$536
|$1,219
|$1,587
|Rough
|$374
|$852
|$1,129
Estimated values
1995 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,523
|$1,896
|Clean
|$704
|$1,365
|$1,705
|Average
|$541
|$1,049
|$1,323
|Rough
|$377
|$733
|$941
