  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1993 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Jimmy SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1485.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
See Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Jimmy SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles