Used 1993 GMC Jimmy SLS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Jimmy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight3512 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.1 cu.ft.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1388.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Black
