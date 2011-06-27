Used 1992 GMC Jimmy Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1388.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Garnet
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal
  • Frost White
  • Apple Red
