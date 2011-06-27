  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1990 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight4381 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
See Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles