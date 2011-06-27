Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|341.0/403.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|184.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4381 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6100 lbs.
|Height
|73.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.5 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
