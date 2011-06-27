2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$108,700
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Front and rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|1,000 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|11,500 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Enhanced Accessory Off-Road Package
|+$2,600
|Exterior Lighting Package
|+$1,695
|In-Car Entertainment
|14 total speakers
|yes
|36 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|Front leg room
|45.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Power Retractable Tonneau Cover
|+$2,300
|MultiPro Tailgate Audio System by Kicker
|+$849
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|49.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|38.4 degrees
|Bed Length
|60.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|48.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|10.1 in.
|Height
|79.1 in.
|Length
|216.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|48.0 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|93.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|86.7 in.
|Wheel base
|135.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT305/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
