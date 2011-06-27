  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC HUMMER EV
  4. 2022 GMC HUMMER EV
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 HUMMER EV
More about the 2022 HUMMER EV
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$108,700
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower1,000 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque11,500 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Enhanced Accessory Off-Road Package +$2,600
Exterior Lighting Package +$1,695
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
14 total speakersyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.5 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front leg room45.6 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Power Retractable Tonneau Cover +$2,300
MultiPro Tailgate Audio System by Kicker +$849
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach49.7 degrees
Angle of departure38.4 degrees
Bed Length60.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height79.1 in.
Length216.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.0 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors93.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors86.7 in.
Wheel base135.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Interstellar White
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Horizon (Jet Black/Light Gray), leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT305/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models