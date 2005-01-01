Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC HUMMER EV SUV
  4. Specs & Features
 

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 - Specs & Features

Select a trim
Starting MSRP
$104,000
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not available
See other incentives
Overview
Overview
 Electric Vehicle
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
EV Battery Warranty8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
Battery capacity200 kWh
Fast-charge port typeSAE Combo
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower830 hp
Torque11,500 lb-ft
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFour wheel drive
On demand 4WDStandard
Descent controlStandard
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length206.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors93.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors86.5 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheelbase127.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity93.1 cu.ft.
Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time3.0 seconds
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Angle of approach49.6 degrees
Angle of departure45.6 degrees
Country of final assemblyUnited States
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonshot Green Matte
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Shadow (Jet Black/Taupe), leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room45.6 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
LeatheretteStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
8-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
2 memorized driver seat settingsStandard
8-way power passenger seatStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Multi-level heated driver seatStandard
Multi-level heated passenger seatStandard
Ventilated driver seatStandard
Ventilated passenger seatStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear hip room60.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackStandard
Folding center armrestStandard
Multi-level heatedStandard
Safety
Safety
Level 3 self-drivingStandard
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Rear cross traffic alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front side-mounted airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front height adjustable headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear height adjustable headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
13.4" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
Bose premium brand speakersStandard
14 total speakersStandard
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)Standard
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
36 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Front, side, and rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensorsStandard
Driver assisted parking assistStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Adaptive cruise controlStandard
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)Standard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Leatherette steering wheelStandard
Heated steering wheelStandard
Three zone climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Sun sensorStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirrorStandard
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsStandard
22 x 9.5 in. wheelsStandard
All terrain tiresStandard
LT305/55R22 tiresStandard
Fullsize matching spare tireStandard
Outside rear mounted spare tireStandard
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Airbag Deployment NotificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Hands-Free CallingStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Concierge ServiceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Destination DownloadStandard
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside assistance8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Illumination Package +$1,995
Sport Package +$1,345
GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1Standard
Extreme Off-Road Package +$5,000
Cargo Utility Package +$895
Interior Options
Interior Options
Deleted 3 Years of OnStar Premium Plan (Fleet)Standard
Sky Panel Storage Set for eTrunk +$695
Console-Mounted Safe +$295
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
All-Weather eTrunk Mat +$150
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$250
Roof Cross Rail Package +$595
Hard Shell Spare Tire Cover +$695
Wheel Lock Kit in Black +$130
Front License Plate Kit +$40
22" Grazen Metallic Wheels w/Faux CTIS +$3,495
Inventory

Related 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Latest Updates On New Cars

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Similar models

Other models to consider