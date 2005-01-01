Select a trim
Starting MSRP
$104,000
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not availableSee other incentives
|Overview
Electric Vehicle
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|EV Battery Warranty
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Battery capacity
|200 kWh
|Fast-charge port type
|SAE Combo
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|830 hp
|Torque
|11,500 lb-ft
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|On demand 4WD
|Standard
|Descent control
|Standard
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|206.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|93.7 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|86.5 in.
|Height
|77.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|127.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|47.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|93.1 cu.ft.
|Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time
|3.0 seconds
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|10.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|49.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|45.6 degrees
|Country of final assembly
|United States
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|42.5 in.
|Front leg room
|45.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.9 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|Leatherette
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|8-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|2 memorized driver seat settings
|Standard
|8-way power passenger seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Multi-level heated driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heated passenger seat
|Standard
|Ventilated driver seat
|Standard
|Ventilated passenger seat
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.0 in.
|Rear hip room
|60.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|Standard
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Multi-level heated
|Standard
|Safety
|Level 3 self-driving
|Standard
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|13.4" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|Bose premium brand speakers
|Standard
|14 total speakers
|Standard
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|Standard
|Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|36 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Driver assisted parking assist
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Adaptive cruise control
|Standard
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Leatherette steering wheel
|Standard
|Heated steering wheel
|Standard
|Three zone climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Sun sensor
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|Standard
|22 x 9.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|All terrain tires
|Standard
|LT305/55R22 tires
|Standard
|Fullsize matching spare tire
|Standard
|Outside rear mounted spare tire
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Hands-Free Calling
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Concierge Service
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Destination Download
|Standard
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside assistance
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Illumination Package
|+$1,995
|Sport Package
|+$1,345
|GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1
|Standard
|Extreme Off-Road Package
|+$5,000
|Cargo Utility Package
|+$895
|Interior Options
|Deleted 3 Years of OnStar Premium Plan (Fleet)
|Standard
|Sky Panel Storage Set for eTrunk
|+$695
|Console-Mounted Safe
|+$295
|Exterior Options
|All-Weather eTrunk Mat
|+$150
|Auxiliary Trailer Camera
|+$595
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$250
|Roof Cross Rail Package
|+$595
|Hard Shell Spare Tire Cover
|+$695
|Wheel Lock Kit in Black
|+$130
|Front License Plate Kit
|+$40
|22" Grazen Metallic Wheels w/Faux CTIS
|+$3,495
Related 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500X 2017
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2017
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic 2005
- Used Honda Civic del Sol 1993
- Used Volvo S80 2010
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2005
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2012
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2004
- Used Lexus RC 200T 2016
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2024 Subaru BRZ News
- 2024 Audi Q7 News
- 2024 Nissan Murano News
- 2024 BMW Z4 News
- 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport News
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Honda Odyssey
- 2023 E-Class
- Avalon Hybrid For Sale
- 2023 Porsche Taycan
- Acura TLX 2022
- GMC 3500 Denali
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2023
- Ford Transit Van
- 2024 Audi Q3 News
- BMW X7 2022
Similar models
- Subaru Crosstrek
- Hyundai Kona Hybrid
- Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Subaru Outback
- Mazda CX 5
- Nissan Rogue
- Toyota Corolla Cross
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Chevrolet Equinox
- Hyundai Tucson Hybrid