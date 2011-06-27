  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy
  4. Used 2007 GMC Envoy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 GMC Envoy Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Envoy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,190
See Envoy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,190
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,190
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,190
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,190
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,190
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,190
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,190
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,190
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4783 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1218 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Exterior Colors
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,190
P245/60R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,190
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Envoy Inventory

Related Used 2007 GMC Envoy Denali info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles