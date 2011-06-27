Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,675
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,675
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,675
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,675
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,675
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,675
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4404 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Exterior Colors
  • Cranberry Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan/Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,675
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
