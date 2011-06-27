Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4945 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Maximum payload1255 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length208.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height77 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
