Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Envoy XL
Overview
$33,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,570
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$33,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,570
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
$33,570
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,570
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,570
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$33,570
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$33,570
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$33,570
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$33,570
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$33,570
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4968 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1446 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5700 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
$33,570
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Medium Pewter
  • Light Tan
Tires & Wheels
$33,570
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
$33,570
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
