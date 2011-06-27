  1. Home
2022 GMC Canyon Elevation Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/525.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Exterior Convenience Package +$875
Interior Protection Package +$275
Power Package +$1,875
Sport Bar and Lighting Package +$2,295
Elevation Premium Package +$1,400
Performance Skid Plate Package +$385
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Techno Steel Interior Trim Kit +$195
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logo +$220
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
8" Diagonal GMC Infotainment System w/Navigation +$1,095
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Exterior Options
GMC Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$185
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Step Bars +$795
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$125
Cargo Area Lamps +$285
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logo +$475
Front License Plate Kit +$40
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartments +$495
Rubber Bed Mat +$150
Black Rocker Guard +$525
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Vinyl Tonneau Cover +$565
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Steps +$750
Wheel Locks +$85
Black GMC Emblem +$295
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Curb weight3949 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.4 in.
Length212.4 in.
Maximum payload1433 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dynamic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
