  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. 2022 GMC Canyon
  5. 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab

MSRP range: $28,700 - $45,000
GMC Canyon AT4 Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
+8
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Canyon Elevation
View Offers
GMC.com
MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.$29,895
Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through July 26th.$29,804
What Should I Pay
Build & PriceAd
GMC.com
2022 GMC Canyon Review
  • Big towing capacity with gas V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Front seats can feel small to larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • New Denali Black Edition package
  • Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021 (updated 8/03/2021)
What is the Canyon?

The GMC Canyon is a midsize truck that's begging for a full overhaul. Alas, the 2022 Canyon will return to the market with only nominal changes. This pickup, based heavily on the Chevrolet Colorado, is positioned as a near-luxury option in a segment made up mostly of workhorses — and the competition is quickly improving. The Canyon is both capable and comfortable, but it lacks rear storage space and the styling that debuted in 2015 feels stale.

GMC issued some changes to the 2021 Canyon, including an eye-catching grille for the Denali model and the introduction of an off-road AT4 trim. The only addition we'll see for the 2022 Canyon is the new Denali Black Edition package, which paints certain exterior trim elements in black. Otherwise, the Canyon carries over essentially unchanged.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Canyon is a fine midsize truck, but both the Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Frontier took major steps forward and offer improved value to buyers. GMC could introduce a fully redesigned model in 2023, but until then the Canyon will struggle to stand out in the class, especially considering its hefty price tag on higher trims.

Save as much as $131 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Canyon Elevation
Elevation Standard and Elevation

msrp

$26,400
starting price
See All Trims
GMC.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. See your GMC dealer for details.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Canyon.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$28,700
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 25 Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque: 191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 212.4 in. / Height: 70.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.3 in.
Curb Weight: 4026 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Canyon Elevation
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • $26,400starting MSRP
Build & PriceGMC.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. See your GMC dealer for details. Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover21.4%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Acceptable
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the GMC Canyon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Canyon both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Canyon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Canyon gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Canyon. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 GMC Canyon?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Canyon:

  • New Denali Black Edition package
  • Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the GMC Canyon reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Canyon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Canyon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Canyon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 GMC Canyon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Canyon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Canyon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Canyon?

The least-expensive 2022 GMC Canyon is the 2022 GMC Canyon Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,700.

Other versions include:

  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,000
  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,200
  • Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,700
  • Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,700
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,200
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,900
  • Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,200
  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,800
  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,300
  • Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,000
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Canyon?

If you're interested in the GMC Canyon, the next question is, which Canyon model is right for you? Canyon variants include AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Canyon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 GMC Canyon

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Overview

The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A). GMC Canyon Crew Cab models are available with a 3.6 L-liter gas engine or a 2.5 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 308 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic, 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Canyon Crew Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Canyon Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including AT4, Elevation Standard, Elevation, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $91 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $91 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,804.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $102 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $102 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,293.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,595. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $80 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $80 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,515.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $131 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $131 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,264.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cabs are available in my area?

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 GMC Canyon Canyon Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,863.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab and all available trim types: AT4, AT4, Elevation Standard, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
18 compined MPG,
16 city MPG/22 highway MPG

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
18 compined MPG,
16 city MPG/22 highway MPG

2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG18
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement3.6 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase140.5 in.
Length224.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height70.5 in.
Curb Weight4513 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

Related 2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models