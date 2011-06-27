  1. Home
2021 GMC Canyon Elevation Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Sport Bar and Lighting Packageyes
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
Power Packageyes
High Elevation Packageyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,000
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,000
8" Diagonal GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Techno Steel Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,000
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Underbody Shieldyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Kityes
GMC Black Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Black GMC Emblemyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyes
Black Rocker Guardyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4120 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Height70.3 in.
Maximum payload1567 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dynamic Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,000
P265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

