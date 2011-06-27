2021 GMC Canyon Denali Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/504.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Power Package
|yes
|Performance Skid Plate Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Protective Seat Covers
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logo
|yes
|Techno Steel Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.0 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|yes
|Underbody Shield
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Cargo Tie-Down Rings
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Chrome Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|GMC Black Chrome Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation kit
|yes
|20" Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Length
|212.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7600 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4456 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.3 degrees
|Height
|70.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1481 lbs.
|Wheel base
|128.3 in.
|Width
|74.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|P255/55R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
