2020 GMC Canyon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,100
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
Power Packageyes
SLE Convenience Packageyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyes
SLE Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Elevation Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Bose Premium Audio Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyes
8" Diagonal GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Techno Steel Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,100
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Sport Baryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Bed Railsyes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyes
Trailering Packageyes
Bed Lineryes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Hitch Receiver Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight3937 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload1433 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Smokey Quartz Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Blue Emerald Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,100
P255/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
